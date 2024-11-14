No Script

April 2024 Strikes: “Israel” Acknowledges Hezbollah’s Bold Strikes

April 2024 Strikes: “Israel” Acknowledges Hezbollah’s Bold Strikes
By Al-Ahed News

An infographic detailing Hezbollah’s April 2024 strikes on “Israel” which prompted recognition of their enhanced capabilities by the apartheid entity.

April 2024 Strikes: “Israel” Acknowledges Hezbollah’s Bold Strikes

 

