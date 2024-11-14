IRG Captures “Jaish Al-Adl” Terror Group Sponsors in Sistan-Baluchistan

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Ground Force has managed to capture primary sponsors of the Pakistan-based so-called “Jaish Al-Adl” terrorist group in the country’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan close to the border with Pakistan.

The IRG Ground Force’s Quds Base said in a statement on Saturday that the IRG servicemen could capture the terrorists during two separate joint operations by intelligence and security forces.

They had hidden among ordinary students of Anwar al-Haramain seminary school in Pashamagh village of Rask County, and were sponsoring “Jaish Al-Adl” terror activities.

Back on April 9, at least five Iranian police officers were killed in a terrorist attack by members of the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Alireza Marhamati, the provincial deputy security and law enforcement governor, said at the time that a number of “Jaish Al-Adl” militants attacked police patrols in Sib and Soran counties.

“The Jaish-ul-Zolm terrorist group registers in its own name every incident that occurs by criminals and disrupters of order and security in order to magnify it,” the official said.

Late on January 16, two major strongholds of “Jaish Al-Adl” terrorist group in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Baluchistan were precisely struck and completely wiped out by a salvo of missiles as well as a squadron of combat drones.

The bases were specifically targeted and successfully demolished in the Koh-e-Sabz area of the province, which is known to be among the main bastions of “Jaish Al-Adl” terrorists.

“Jaish Al-Adl” is a notorious terrorist group with headquarters in Pakistan, and has been involved in numerous terror attacks against Iran.

Back on December 15 last year, the group claimed responsibility for the assault on Rask County’s police headquarters.

Alireza Marhamati, deputy provincial governor in security and political affairs, said then that 11 police forces, including officers and conscripts, were killed in the attack.

Six police forces were injured during the exchange of fire as well, he said.

He said two of the terrorists were killed and one of them was injured and arrested in hours-long clashes, while the rest escaped.

The attack, which occurred around midnight, was one of the deadliest in years for the region sitting close to Iran’s border with Afghanistan and Pakistan.