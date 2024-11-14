No Script

Britain Sanctions “Israeli” Settlers Attacking Palestinians in West Bank

folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time6 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Britain on Friday unveiled new sanctions targeting “Israeli” settlers for their violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Britain's Foreign Office named “Hilltop Youth” and “Lehava” as two groups which it said were known to have incited and carried out violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

Sanctions were also imposed on four individuals listed as Noam Federmam, Elisha Yered, Neirya Ben Pazi and Eden Levy.

"Today’s package includes two groups known to have supported, incited and promoted violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank, as well as four individuals responsible for perpetrating human rights abuses against these communities," the press release read.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron further added that “the ‘Israeli’ authorities must clamp down on those responsible. The UK will not hesitate to take further action if needed, including through further sanctions.”

