Battle of the Mighty

 

Rockets Target US Military Base in Syria

folder_openSyria access_time6 months ago
By Staff, Agencies  

The US military base in Al-Omar oil field, located in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor was targeted with rockets.

The illegal US military base was targeted with at least 7 rockets, according to the reports.

The reports also suggest that several explosions were heard from inside the US base after the rocket attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the operation so far.

Resistance groups based in Iraq have repeatedly hit US bases on Iraqi and Syrian territories with missiles and drones over the past weeks in retaliation for the “Israeli” entity’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

The groups are also outraged at the US military presence in the region, which they see as a source of instability, as well as Washington’s support for the “Israeli” entity in its ongoing aggression on Gaza.

Syria Palestine Gaza deirezzor UnitedStates

Comments

