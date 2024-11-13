No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

UK: It’s Dangerous to Send NATO Troops in Ukraine

UK: It’s Dangerous to Send NATO Troops in Ukraine
folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron warned on Friday that sending NATO soldiers to fight the Russian army in Ukraine would be too dangerous.

Cameron made his comments as European leaders have reignited the debate on whether the US-led alliance should consider a more direct involvement in the conflict.

Speaking to Sky News on Friday, Cameron said that the UK must continue to deliver weapons to Kiev and focus on replenishing own stocks “as a national priority.”

“But I wouldn’t have NATO soldiers in the country because I think that could be a dangerous escalation,” the prime minister added. “We’ve trained – I think – almost 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers.”

The foreign secretary’s statement came after French President Emmanuel Macron once again refused to rule out a potential deployment of NATO soldiers in Ukraine. “We mustn’t rule anything out because our objective is that Russia must never be able to win in Ukraine,” he told the Economist in an interview published this week. Macron argued that the question of NATO boots on the ground could arise “if the Russians were to break through the front lines” and if Kiev would request help.

Other high-ranking European officials have floated the idea of troop deployment, with some suggesting that NATO could send demining squads and other non-combat personnel. “The presence of NATO forces in Ukraine is not unthinkable,” Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told reporters in March.

 

Russia britain ukraine kiev NATO

Comments

  1. Related News
UK Official Resigned: ‘Israel’ Perpetrating War Crimes in Plain Sight

UK Official Resigned: ‘Israel’ Perpetrating War Crimes in Plain Sight

2 months ago
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza

Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza

2 months ago
Senior British Diplomat Resigns in Protest Over UK’s Arms Sales to “Israel”

Senior British Diplomat Resigns in Protest Over UK’s Arms Sales to “Israel”

2 months ago
Muslim Man Sentenced in the UK for Defending Against Far-Right Rioters

Muslim Man Sentenced in the UK for Defending Against Far-Right Rioters

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 13-11-2024 Hour: 04:00 Beirut Timing

whatshot