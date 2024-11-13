No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, May 3, 2024

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, May 3, 2024

  1. at 2:35 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at the Sarawat point opposite to Yaroun with rockets.
  2. at 4:50 pm the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

