Yemen Announces 4th Stage of Escalation: All Ships Violating Mediterranean Blockade to Be Targeted

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Friday that in accordance with the directives of the leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi the beginning of the fourth stage of escalation against the “Israeli” entity.

The revolutionary movement declared that it will continue to monitor the developments of the battle in the Gaza Strip amidst the ongoing “Israeli” and American aggression and the preparation for carrying out a military operation targeting the Rafah area.

“We also monitor the proposal presented to the resistance, in which the enemy seeks to extract the issue of captives without a permanent ceasefire,” it mentioned.

According to the movement, the move comes “in support of the just cause of the Palestinian people and responding to the calls of the oppressed Palestinian resistance, and in the face of the obstinacy of the ‘Israeli and American enemy.”

It further clarified that the escalation will be as follows:

“First: Targeting all ships violating the ‘Israeli’ maritime blockade heading towards the occupied Palestinian ports in the Mediterranean Sea in any area within our reach.

Second: Implementation of this begins from the time of the announcement of this statement.

Third: In the event that the ‘Israeli’ enemy resorts to launching an aggressive military operation on Rafah, the Yemeni Armed Forces will impose comprehensive sanctions on all ships of companies involved in supply and entry to the occupied Palestinian ports of any nationality, and will prevent all ships of these companies from passing through the area of military operations regardless of their destination.”