No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Brave

 

  1. Home

China: US Biggest Threat to Space Security

China: US Biggest Threat to Space Security
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

China’s Foreign Ministry warned that the US poses the greatest threat to security in space and is the main instigator behind the militarization of the realm.

The remark came after a senior Pentagon official reiterated accusation that Beijing is developing anti-satellite weapons – an allegation denied by the Chinese government.

Washington has made similar accusations against Russia on multiple occasions, suggesting that Moscow has undisclosed anti-satellite capabilities, which it claims are possibly nuclear in nature.

Speaking in late February, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed these insinuations as “unfounded.” Moscow has claimed that the allegations are merely a smokescreen intended to distract from Washington’s own military activities in space.

According to Chinese diplomats, the US is spreading “mendacious statements” to justify the expansion of its own space military program. The ministry said Beijing was ready to sign a space arms-control accord.

Last week, General Stephen Whiting, head of the US Space Command, warned that the “People’s Republic of China is moving at breathtaking speed in space and they are rapidly developing a range of counter-space weapons to hold at risk our space capabilities.”

Last month, he claimed that China had built a “kill web over the Pacific Ocean to find, fix, track and, yes, target US and allied military capabilities,” with Beijing supposedly tripling the number of their intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance satellites in orbit since 2018.

In February, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang countered Washington’s allegations by saying that the US itself “defines space as a ‘combat territory’, develops and deploys offensive space weapons… and even maliciously tracks and dangerously approaches other countries’ spacecraft.”

China UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Report: Iran’s President to Make First Foreign Trip to Iraq

Report: Iran’s President to Make First Foreign Trip to Iraq

2 months ago
Iranian Parl. Speaker Lauds Hezbollah’s Successful Anti-“Israel” Op.

Iranian Parl. Speaker Lauds Hezbollah’s Successful Anti-“Israel” Op.

2 months ago
Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’

Yemen: Ready to Strike Painful Blow Deep inside ‘Israel’

2 months ago
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes

Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 13-11-2024 Hour: 02:25 Beirut Timing

whatshot