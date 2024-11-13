No Script

Battle of the Brave

 

“Israel” Attacks Syrian Security Building: 8 Soldiers Martyred

folder_openZionist Entity access_time6 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

In a new breach to the Syrian sovereignty, the “Israeli” occupation Army struck a building used by Syrian security forces outside Damascus.

The Syrian state-run SANA news agency cited its own security source as saying that eight soldiers had been martyred. It reported “material damage” on the ground, without specifying the target. According to SANA, the missiles were launched from the “Israeli”-occupied Golan Heights.

The “Israeli” authorities have not yet commented on the matter.

This comes weeks after “Israel” bombed an Iranian diplomatic compound in Damascus on April 1, martyring several military officers, including two generals with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards.

A little over a week later, Iran responded with a barrage of drones and missiles launched at the “Israeli” entity.

Israel Syria Damascus

