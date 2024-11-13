No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, May 2, 2024

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted on Thursday, May 2, 2024

  1. at 3:00 pm the Zibdeen Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  2.  at 3:45 pm Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  3. at 11:25 pm the command headquarters of Brigade 91 in Branit Barracks with rockets, scoring direct hits.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

