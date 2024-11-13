- Home
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Mossad Center in Tel Aviv
By Staff, Agencies
Iraq’s Islamic Resistance has carried out a series of daring strikes against the “Israeli” entity in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, whom the entity has brought under a genocidal war.
The umbrella group of anti-terror fighters announced the strikes in separate statements on Friday.
The coalition said it had hit Mossad’s “Glilot” intelligence center in Tel Aviv with advanced Al-Aqrab cruise missiles.
Using the same type of projectile, the group also targeted the "Abraham" intelligence headquarters in the occupied city of Bir as-Sabe [Beersheba] in the southern part of the occupied territories, it added.
Lastly, the resistance said, it carried out an operation against an “Israeli” target in the Dead Sea, using “appropriate weapons.”
The strikes were conducted “in continuation of our path to resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly,” the group asserted.
The fighters vowed to keep up their attacks as long as the regime sustained the war.
The coalition has been conducting numerous such strikes against targets belonging to the “Israeli” entity since last October, when the latter began the military onslaught.
