No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Brave

 

  1. Home

Iraqi Resistance Strikes Mossad Center in Tel Aviv

Iraqi Resistance Strikes Mossad Center in Tel Aviv
folder_openMiddle East... access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance has carried out a series of daring strikes against the “Israeli” entity in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, whom the entity has brought under a genocidal war.

The umbrella group of anti-terror fighters announced the strikes in separate statements on Friday.

The coalition said it had hit Mossad’s “Glilot” intelligence center in Tel Aviv with advanced Al-Aqrab cruise missiles.

Using the same type of projectile, the group also targeted the "Abraham" intelligence headquarters in the occupied city of Bir as-Sabe [Beersheba] in the southern part of the occupied territories, it added.

Lastly, the resistance said, it carried out an operation against an “Israeli” target in the Dead Sea, using “appropriate weapons.”

The strikes were conducted “in continuation of our path to resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly,” the group asserted.

The fighters vowed to keep up their attacks as long as the regime sustained the war.

The coalition has been conducting numerous such strikes against targets belonging to the “Israeli” entity since last October, when the latter began the military onslaught.

Israel Palestine Gaza mossad IslamicResistanceInIraq

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Mourns Seven Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [24/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Seven Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [24/8/2024]

2 months ago
Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians

Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians

2 months ago
UN: “Israel” Displaced 90% of Gaza Population

UN: “Israel” Displaced 90% of Gaza Population

2 months ago
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals

Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 13-11-2024 Hour: 02:25 Beirut Timing

whatshot