Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemen Preparing for Fourth Phase of Red Sea Ops
By Staff, Agencies
The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi has vowed to escalate operations in the Red Sea until “Israel” ends its aggression on in Gaza and the US stops attacking his country.
“We are preparing for a fourth phase of escalation if the ‘Israeli’ enemy and the Americans continue their intransigence,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday.
Al-Houthi said that Yemeni forces launched 606 ballistic missiles and drones against 107 “Israeli”, US, and UK ships in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, Gulf of Aden, and recently in the Indian Ocean during the Red Sea ship campaign that began in November.
In the last seven days alone, the Yemeni forces have fired 33 ballistic missiles and drones at six ships off Yemen’s coast, as well as “Israel’s” port city of Eilat.
Al-Houthi said that 452 attacks by US and UK militaries on Yemen have killed 40 people and injured 35 others since January.
His warning came after Yemen's media said on Thursday that the US and UK carried out five airstrikes on Hodeidah airport in the Red Sea’s western city of Hodeidah.
On Tuesday, the US carried out another strike on the port of al-Saleef in Hodeidah.
