In first, Bahraini Resistance Group Strikes “Israeli” Port of Eilat
By Staff, Agencies
A Bahraini resistance group has announced staging an unprecedented pro-Palestinian strike against the Port of Eilat in the southern part of the occupied territories.
The group, which identified itself as al-Ashtar Brigades, revealed the information in a statement on Thursday, saying it had carried out the strike on April 27, “using drones.”
It named the target as “the headquarters of the company responsible for ground transportation in the Zionist entity [Trucknet].”
The operation was carried out “in solidarity with” the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who have been enduring a genocidal “Israeli” war since October 7.
Concluding its statement, the brigades vowed “it will continue its movements and support on all fronts for our patient people in Gaza, and that it will not cease its operations until the Zionist aggression on Gaza stops.”
Resistance groups across the region, namely those that are based in Yemen, Iraq, and Lebanon, have been performing numerous such operations against targets belonging to the Israeli regime or those affiliated with it since the onset of the war.
Iraq’s Islamic Resistance announces striking a “vital” Israeli target in Syria’s Tel Aviv-occupied Golan Heights.
Most recently, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, announced conducting a “cruise missile” attack against the “Abraham” intelligence center in the city of Beersheba in the central part of the occupied territories as well as the Israeli spy agency Mossad’s “Glilot" intelligence center in Tel Aviv.
