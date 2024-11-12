IRG Gen.: Iran Employed Only 20% of Its Military Resources to Punish “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

A top commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] says only a fraction of Iran's available military resources were used in the retaliatory airstrikes against the apartheid “Israeli” entity last month.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRG’s Aerospace Division, said in an interview on Wednesday that during Iran's punitive strikes – dubbed Operation Truthful Promise – the United States, Britain and France came to the help of the apartheid “Israeli” entity in a bid to repel Iran's operations.

He, however, added that the Islamic Republic stood against the superpowers and their allies by using only 20 percent of what it had prepared in order to act against the “Israeli” entity.

Hajizadeh emphasized that the “Israeli” entity mobilized all its military resources to counter Iran's operation while the US also deployed its aircraft, cruisers and aircraft carriers in support of the entity.

Although Iran had not employed all it had in power, Hajizadeh said, the apartheid “Israeli” entity and its allies used all they had in power to counter Iran, adding that the US, which had previously claimed that it had no intention to intervene, stood by the “Israeli” entity.

The IRG general noted that there are many untold points about the operation, which exposed just a small fraction of Iran's military prowess.

He attributed the success of the operation to the unwavering determination of Iranian forces and the wise guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

In a multi-pronged operation, Iran launched late on April 13 hundreds of drones and missiles at the occupied territories in response to the entity’s aggression on the Iranian diplomatic premises in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1.

The “Israeli” airstrikes on Iran’s embassy compound in Damascus had killed two generals of the Quds Force of IRG, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, as well as five of their accompanying officers.

The “Israeli” entity’s aggression on the Iranian diplomatic facilities in Syria drew widespread condemnation from the international community.