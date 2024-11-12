Iran Imposes Sanctions on US, UK Individuals, Entities for Complicity in “Israel’s” Crimes

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has imposed sanctions on some American and British individuals and institutions involved in terrorism and human rights violations through supporting the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s barbaric acts against Palestinians, especially those in the Gaza strip.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the embargo on US individuals and entities falls in line with the Islamic Republic’s human rights obligations as well as commitments to combat terror and counter the financing of the scourge.

The sanctions target the American companies, including Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation and Skydio, for supplying the occupying regime with weapons.

Chevron Corporation is also included in the list for providing the “Israeli” entity with revenue by assisting it in the exploitation of gas wells in the eastern Mediterranean.

Additionally, Kharon company is blacklisted due to its role in the banning of the Palestinian Hamas resistance group by the US Treasury Department.

Meanwhile, the American figures that are placed under Iranian sanctions are Jason Greenblatt, executive vice president and chief legal officer to Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, and his advisor on “Israel”; Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute; and Jason Brodsky, policy director of United against Nuclear Iran.

Clifford D. May, founder and president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, CEO of RTX Corporation Gregory J. Hayes, Commander US Special Operations Command Bryan P. Fenton, and US Navy Fifth Fleet Commander Brad Cooper are among the US individuals blacklisted.

In a separate statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced the names of the British figures and entities sanctioned for supporting and facilitating the “Israeli” entity’s terrorist acts, systematic rights violation, warmongering, use of heavy and prohibited weapons against civilian, displacement of Palestinians, expansion of illegal settlements, and continuation of the Palestinian territories’ occupation.

The list includes Royal Air force Akrotiri in Cyprus, Royal Navy in Red Sea HMC Diamond, Elbit Systems, Parker Meggitt company, and Rafael UK.

It further targets UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, along with military commanders James Hockenhull, Sharon Nesmith, Paul Raymond Griffiths, Adrian Bird, Richard Kemp, Simon Cloke and Peter Ivans.

“All relevant national institutions of the Islamic Republic … will take the necessary measures, including the blocking of accounts and transactions in the Iranian financial and banking systems, blocking of assets … as well as prohibition of visa issuance and entry to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, for effective implementation of the above-mentioned sanctions,” read the statement.

“Obviously, the sanctions do not exempt the persons from prosecution at competent courts for their involvement in criminal activities”.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out the historic Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 34,568 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 77,765 others.