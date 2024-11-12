Chicago University Actively Involved in Gaza Campus Protests

By Staff, Agencies

Students across the US are demanding that their universities and colleges disclose their institutional ties to the “Israeli” entity, and at the same time divest from them.

This has been met with a heavy police crackdown, resulting in the arrest of thousands of students and even the expulsion of students or being fired from their jobs.

Public colleges and private universities alike have seen the rise of a new student movement that's more militant and assertive than prior calls for justice.

In the United States, ties to the apartheid “Israeli” entity exist at the systemic level, everything from student exchange programs to institutions being used for technology that will eventually be used by the “Israeli” entity, including artificial intelligence technology used for surveillance.

Brutal tactics are being used by the police, who in the United States also received training from the “Israeli” entity, specifically on repression, to stifle the student movement.

Despite the brutal crackdown, students remain adamant and are pursuing their goals towards disclosure and divestment.

The student movement is growing. Now over 80 college campuses have joined the call to disclose and divest from the “Israeli” entity.

This means that over 25 states are currently witnessing mass demonstrations calling for a free Palestine.

The state in turn has responded with heavy crackdowns, resulting in the arrest of over 1000 students alone.

What remains to be seen is how this massive movement, currently encompassing the entirety of the United States, will move forward.