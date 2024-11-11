- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Wahid Abdelhamid Toufaily [1/5/2024]
folder_openMartyrs access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.
Allah Almighty is Truthful
With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns martyr Wahid Abdelhamid Toufaily [Abu Haidar] from Deir Zahrani in South Lebanon, who were martyred while performing his jihadi duty.
Comments
- Related News