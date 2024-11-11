No Script

Battle of the Brave

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, May 1, 2024

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, May 1, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m. a building in the “Metula” Settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  2. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:35 p.m. two buildings in which “Israeli” troops were stationed in at the “Shtula” Settlement with the guided missiles, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

