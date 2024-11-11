- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, May 1, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, May 1, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m. a building in the “Metula” Settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:35 p.m. two buildings in which “Israeli” troops were stationed in at the “Shtula” Settlement with the guided missiles, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
Comments
- Related News