No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Portland University Pauses Boeing Ties amid Gaza Protests

Portland University Pauses Boeing Ties amid Gaza Protests
folder_openUnited States access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Portland State University has decided to temporarily suspend donations from Boeing, following demands to cut ties with the aerospace industry leader amid the ongoing “Israeli” war on Gaza.

In an open letter, PSU president Ann Cudd announced on Friday that the university will host a forum in May to discuss student concerns about “ties” to the multibillion-dollar weapons manufacturer, which come primarily in the form of philanthropic donations.

While students have been urging the university to cut its relationship with Boeing for years, pressure has ramped up since the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza.

Cudd detailed the university’s relationship with Boeing at a press conference last month, as reported by the PSU Vanguard student newsletter, saying that the company had this year donated $150,000 for a classroom, in addition to a regular donation of $28,000 to fund scholarships.

The aircraft manufacturer’s defense wing, Boeing Defense, Space and Security, has offices in “Israel” and supplies the entity with fighter jets including the F-15IA — the “Israeli” variant of the advanced F-15EX — and the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter.

Israel Palestine gaza genocide UnitedStates GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
Harris Loses Muslim Group Support for Defending “Israel”

Harris Loses Muslim Group Support for Defending “Israel”

2 months ago
Trump Warns of Potential World War III If Harris Wins

Trump Warns of Potential World War III If Harris Wins

2 months ago
Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner

Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner

2 months ago
Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 11-11-2024 Hour: 11:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot