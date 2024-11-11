- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
EU: “Israel’s” Planned Rafah Invasion Completely Unacceptable
By Staff, Agencies
The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has expressed opposition to “Israel’s” planned ground invasion of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, denouncing the possible imminent attack as “completely unacceptable”.
Ursula von der Leyen made the remarks on Tuesday, after “Israel” said it had approved final plans for the phased invasion of Rafah despite growing international opposition.
It would be “completely unacceptable” for “Israel” to attack Rafah, she said, adding that the EU Commission would “sit down” with its member states and “act on that” if “Israel” invaded Rafah.
Von der Leyen also noted, “I’m never drawing red lines, but I think it would be completely unacceptable if [‘Israel's’ Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu would invade,” in response to a question whether attacking Rafah would constitute “a red line” and result in EU sanctions against “Israel”.
The European Commission chief further described as “unbearable” and “unacceptable” the situation in Rafah, while recalling her visit to the city.
She also reiterated her call for a ceasefire in Gaza and the so-called two-state solution as "the only solution that will bring peace to the region.”
On Tuesday, Netanyahu pledged to carry out the planned ground invasion of Rafah, whether or not a ceasefire and a swap deal is reached with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.
Comments
- Related News