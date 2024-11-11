By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, April 30, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:05 a.m. a building in which “Israeli” troops are positioned in at the “Dovev” Settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:10 a.m. a building in which “Israeli” troops are positioned in at the “Avivim” Settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And after monitoring and tracking the movement of an “Israeli” Merkava tank, which was targeting our people and villages and taking shelter inside the “Metula” Site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 2:10 p.m. with guided missiles, causing casualties among its crew. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:10 p.m. a position of “Israeli” troops behind the military shelter within the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and causing casualties among its crew. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m. the Al-Radar Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m. two buildings in which “Israeli” troops in which the “Israeli” troops were stationed in at the “Metula” Settlement, destroying it. The Islamic Resistance fighters orchestrated at 8:17 p.m. a sophisticated ambush against an “Israeli” military vehicle at the “Yiftah”-“Ramot Naftali” triangle; upon its arrival at the ambush point, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with guided missiles, scoring direct hits, resulting in its destruction and ignition, including those within. And while “Israeli” troops were sweeping in Lebanese territory west of the Jal Al-Allam Site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted them at 10:25 p.m. with artillery shells.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}