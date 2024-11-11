- Home
Imam Khamenei: Gaza Is World’s Number One Issue
By Staff
Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has met with a group of teachers on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 which marks the Teachers’ Day in Iran.
In his speech, the Leader emphasized that “Gaza today is the world’s number one issue”.
Furthermore, Imam Khamenei said. “The Zionists, along with their American and European supporters, are unable to remove the Gaza issue from the global public agenda”.
“Keep a close eye on American and European universities! The pressure on the Zionist entity should intensify with each passing day,” His Eminence cautioned.
Elsewhere in his speech, Imam Khamenei stated, “The US behavior regarding the Gaza issue serves as evidence supporting Iran's stance of not trusting America,” adding, “The rightful owners of Palestine must reclaim their land”.
The Leader noted that normalization with the Zionist “Israeli” entity “will not resolve the issues in West Asia”.
Accordingly, Imam Khamenei explained, “The actions of America affirm the relevance of our slogan ‘Death to America’ and reinforce our lack of trust in it”.
“What people see in practice shows America's partnership and complicity in this horrific crime, in this unforgivable sin, with the Zionist entity. They are accomplices. How can one be optimistic about such a system, about such an entity? How is it possible? Or how can one trust their words?” he added.
