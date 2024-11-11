UN: ‘Israeli’ Ground Offensive in Rafah A Tragedy beyond Words

By Staff, Agencies

The UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, has warned about the repercussions of a ground offensive by "Israeli" troops in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, saying it would be a "tragedy beyond words.”

“The simplest truth is that a ground operation in Rafah will be nothing short of a tragedy beyond words. No humanitarian plan can counter that,” Griffiths said in a statement on Tuesday.

His remarks came after “Israeli” premier Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to launch an offensive on Rafah.

“The idea that we will stop the war before achieving all its objectives is out of the question,” the head of the “Israeli” entity said on Tuesday, according to a statement from his office.

Earlier the UN chief urged “Israel” against invading Rafah, calling it an intolerable escalation.

“All members of the Security Council, and many other governments, have clearly expressed their opposition to such an operation. I appeal for all those with influence over ‘Israel’ to do everything in their power to prevent it,” he said.

He said more than 1.2 million people were seeking refuge in Rafah after fleeing from “Israeli” bombardments in the north of Gaza.

Guterres said any such incursion would have a devastating impact on Palestinian lives in Gaza and across the occupied territories.

He also called on “Israel’s” allies to pressure the regime to cancel its invasion plan.

Earlier on Tuesday, “Israel” announced it would carry out its ground offensive in Rafah regardless of the outcome of the ongoing ceasefire talks.