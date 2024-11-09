Iran: Truthful Promise Punctured Several Air Defense’ Systems, 10 Countries Aided ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif confirmed that 10 countries supported “Israel” during Iran's Truthful Promise, but they failed to repel the retaliatory attack.

“During Iran's punitive operation - dubbed Operation Truthful Promise - 10 countries offered defensive aid to the Zionist entity,” Sharif said on Monday.

He further added: “Following the operation, Iran succeeded in achieving a victory over offensive systems of prominent countries in the world.”

In a multi-pronged attack, Iran launched late on April 13 hundreds of drones and missiles at the occupied territories in response to the entity’s aggression on the Iranian diplomatic premises in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1.

The IRG spokesman further said no country wanted Iran to gain success in its military operation against “Israel” but the whole Iranian nation overwhelmingly supported the national move.

“After 50 years, Iran slapped in the face of “Israel” so hard that they could not believe it,” Sharif added.

He emphasized that Iran carried out its retaliatory strikes against “Israel” by using domestically-manufactured weapons, saying, “Truthful Promise was not a military exercise, but the scene of a real operation.”

The operation was conducted in such a large scale that Tel Aviv and its allies should spend a lot of time thinking about it, the IRG commander emphasized.

He also stressed that the military operation was not a surprise action since the “Israeli” entity and its allies were waiting for the attack when the first drone was fired but they could not do anything.

Sharif said Iran is now a secure country thanks to the Sacred Defense and great efforts by its Armed Forces and the guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

“No one dares to attack our country,” he pointed out.