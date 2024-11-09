Iran’s FM: Gulf Security to Be Ensured with Participation of Littoral States Only

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian confirmed that the security of the Gulf will only be ensured with the participation of all the littoral states and that negligence from any party involved is unacceptable.

AmirAbdollahian made the statement in a message on the occasion of the Persian Gulf Day, annually celebrated on April 29 or 30, which represents Iran’s anti-hegemonic stance and a dismissal of futile attempts by certain regional countries to rename the strategic body of water. It also coincides with the anniversary of the expulsion of the Portuguese Navy from the Strait of Hormuz in 1622.

“The Persian Gulf, as a unique transit route between Europe, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, and from a strategic point of view, is part of an important global connection system involving the Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean,” AmirAbdollahian said.

“The importance of the Persian Gulf from historical, civilizational, geographical, cultural and various economic, political, energy transportation and geopolitical aspects defies any explanation or repetition, which makes the importance of this body of water very remarkable around the world,” he added.

The top Iranian diplomat described security as a complex and multi-dimensional issue that can be defined through collective cooperation, strengthening ties and creating political, economic and social mechanisms.

“The security of the Persian Gulf will be ensured with the participation of all the coastal countries only, and to this end, exceptions or ignorance on the part of any of the countries are not accepted,” AmirAbdollahian said.

“Given the common values as well as ties with the people of the region, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been ready for cooperation to share its capacities for the purpose of sustainable development of the Persian Gulf in all fields, from environmental phenomena and tourism to military security and economic relations,” he added.

AmirAbdollahian also expressed Iran’s readiness to utilize its achievements to promote peace, stability, development and progress in the region.