US Admits: ‘Israeli” Army Violated Human Rights

By Staff, Agencies

The US government admitted that at least five “Israeli” security units committed gross violations of human rights prior to October 7, but Washington has no plans to impose sanctions or restrict military aid to the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

Monday’s announcement marks the first time Washington leveled such accusations against “Israeli” occupation army. Most of the incidents occurred in the West Bank, and none involved the Gaza Strip.

All “Israeli” units remain eligible for American aid, despite a law prohibiting the US from providing weapons or other assistance to groups that are found to have committed human rights violations.

“Four of these units have effectively remediated these violations, which is what we expect partners to do,” he said. As for the fifth unit, the spokesman said US officials are consulting with their “Israeli” counterparts on addressing the abuses. “We are engaging with them in a process, and we will make an ultimate decision when it comes to that unit when that process is complete.”

The State Department offered no information on what actions were taken by the “Israeli” government.

Asked why the department had waited for ten days to disclose its findings against “Israel”, Patel cited an “ongoing process.” He added, “If at any point remediation efforts or things like that are found to be inconsistent with the standards that we find, there of course will be a restriction on applicable US assistance. We intend to be an administration that’s going to follow the laws prescribed.”

Following reports that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was preparing to announce sanctions over rights abuses committed by “Netzah Yehuda”, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it would be “the height of absurdity” to punish the occupation forces at a time when they’re “fighting terrorist monsters.”