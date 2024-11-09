- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, April 29, 2024
Lebanon access_time6 months ago
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on persevering southern villages and civilian homes – the most recent of which are the attacks on the villages of Khiam and Shebaa – the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on the noon of Monday, April 29, 2024 building in which “Israeli” troops are positioned in at the “Metula” Settlement, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on the evening of Monday, April 29, 2024 a building in which “Israeli” troops are positioned in at the “Dovev” Settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on the evening of Monday, April 29, 2024 a building in which “Israeli” troops are positioned in at the “Avivim” Settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
