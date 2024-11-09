No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, April 29, 2024

6 months ago
By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  3. and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on persevering southern villages and civilian homes – the most recent of which are the attacks on the villages of Khiam and Shebaa – the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on the noon of Monday, April 29, 2024 building in which “Israeli” troops are positioned in at the “Metula” Settlement, scoring direct hits.
  4. and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on the evening of Monday, April 29, 2024 a building in which “Israeli” troops are positioned in at the “Dovev” Settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  5. and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on the evening of Monday, April 29, 2024 a building in which “Israeli” troops are positioned in at the “Avivim” Settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

