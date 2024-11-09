Yemen Continues Po-Palestine Ops, Hits Several Vessels

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out several operations in the country’s defense as well as in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a genocidal war by the “Israeli” entity.

The forces’ spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the operations in a video statement on Monday.

According to Saree, the forces “carried out military operations against hostile warships in the Red Sea, including targeting two American warships with several drones.” The operations “achieved their objectives,” he added.

American and British warships have been carrying out attacks against the Arab Peninsula nation as means of trying to halt strikes that it has been conducting against “Israeli” vessels or those heading towards the ports lying in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces says it has carried out new operations against American and British targets in retaliation for their aggression on the country.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have staged numerous such pro-Palestinian strikes since October 7, when the “Israeli” entity began the war.

Saree went on to announce a joint operation by several subdivisions of the Armed Forces, including the missile force and the drone force, against another ship, which he identified as “Cyclades.”

The vessel, Saree added, came under fire while sailing in the Red Sea towards the ports of occupied Palestine.

The Yemeni forces also fired “several drones” towards an “Israeli” ship, identified as “MSC Orion,” as it was sailing in the Indian Ocean, the spokesman also stated.

The official concluded his remarks by pledging that the country would not stop its pro-Palestinian operations as long as the occupying regime sustained the war and a simultaneous siege that it has been employing against Gaza.