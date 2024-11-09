“Israel” Fears ICC Arrest Warrants against Bibi, other Officials over Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

Reports revealed that the International Criminal Court [ICC] is probing “Israel’s” actions in the West Bank and Gaza, independent of other cases at the International Court of Justice, such as South Africa’s accusing “Israel” of Gaza genocide.

According to “Israeli” media, their government has received indications from legal officials that the ICC is considering issuing arrest warrants for senior officials, including prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The ICC is currently investigating “Israel’s” actions in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

In addition to Netanyahu, the ICC investigation could lead to arrest warrants being issued for War Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

Last week Netanyahu slammed the ICC investigations as outrageous, saying they would set a dangerous precedent.

Walla news site, analyst Ben Caspit said Netanyahu was “under unusual stress” over the prospect of an arrest warrant against him and other “Israelis” by the United Nations tribunal in The Hague, which would constitute a major deterioration in “Israel’s” international status.

Netanyahu was leading a “nonstop push over the telephone” to prevent an arrest warrant, focused especially on the administration of US President Joe Biden, Caspit reported.