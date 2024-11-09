No Script

Battle of the Brave

 

US State Department Resignations: Opposition to “Israeli” Policy in Gaza

6 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

An infographic showcasing US officials who resigned over the government's stance on the “Israeli” war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

