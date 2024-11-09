Hundreds of Pro-Palestine Protesters Arrested in US Universities

By Staff, Agencies

Pro-Palestinian protesters are disrupting major US colleges and universities, bringing mounting pressure on school administrators to address the demonstrations as their campuses prepare for graduation celebrations.

Though protesters broadly insist their tactics are peaceful, administrators often have decried their demonstrations as disruptive, and some are employing school rules governing the use of public spaces to enact discipline or call for police backup.

This comes as at least 900 protesters have been arrested since the launch of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on university campuses across the US.

The Washington Post reported the tally on Sunday, the 10th straight day of the protests that began after Columbia University set up an encampment to demand cessation of the war and press the school to divest from “Israeli” financial interests.

The crackdown then started when university authorities called in the police, a move that sparked more than 100 arrests on the university’s Manhattan campus.

Two other highlights in the crackdown saw police forces rounding up roughly the same number of people at New York University and Emerson College in Boston.

American students at Colombia and Yale vow to press on with their pro-Palestinian activism at the universities.

Protests have also erupted across numerous other seats of learning, including Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, and California State Polytechnic in Humboldt.

The ensuing countrywide counter-campaign of suppression has seen law enforcement resorting to riot control methods against the protesters.

The methods have featured “the same tools and tactics” that were deployed to confront the thousands-strong protests that sparked across the country after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd four years ago, the daily reported.

“At Emory University last week, Atlanta police said officers used ‘chemical irritants’ to clear an encampment, and a Georgia State Patrol officer was captured on video using a stun gun to subdue a man on the ground,” it said.

Academics have, meanwhile, been banding together throughout the US under the banner of Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine [FSJP].

Earlier in April, the FSJP’s Georgia chapter called on Morehouse College in Atlanta, which invited Joe Biden as its 2024 commencement speaker, to rescind its invitation as a means of objecting to the president’s role in enabling the “Israeli” genocide.

At Biden’s behest, the United States has been providing the “Israeli” war with unreserved military and intelligence support.