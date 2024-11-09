IRG Navy Commander: Iran Guarantor of Gulf Security, Peace as Foreigners Wreaking Stability

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, announced that Iran’s strategy is to promote peace, security and fraternity in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Tangsiri made the remarks in an interview on Monday on the occasion of the National Gulf Day.

He added that the national day is the anniversary of the end of Portugal’s 117-year occupation of the Gulf.

Pointing to the importance of the strategic inland sea, Tangsiri said the deepest waters are on the coast of the Gulf and the best waterways are located on the Iranian side.

The region is “very important” when it comes to security issues, he noted, emphasizing that Iran has repeatedly conveyed its message of peace and friendship to regional countries.

“Iran seeks to establish security in the Strait of Hormuz and has guaranteed security for 83 ships that pass through this strait on a daily basis,” Tangsiri said.

The IRG commander, however, emphasized that foreigners are disturbing the security of the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

He warned against two ominous goals of foreigners in the Gulf, saying they seek to have an illegitimate presence in the region and sell their weapons.

“Those who come to this region from thousands of miles away do not seek [to boost] security,” the senior Iranian commander stated.

The Gulf is significant for a host of reasons, most importantly for its abundant oil and gas reserves. That’s one reason Western powers, including the US, have sought to increase their footprint in the strategic waterway.

“The Gulf is important for Iran, which has a coastal length of 1,375 kilometers,” he noted.

He added that the Gulf has an important position economically, and 40% of the world’s gas and 62% of its oil are located in this region.

The Gulf — which spans some 251,000 square kilometers — is bounded by the Arvand River in the north, which forms the frontier between Iran and Iraq, and the Strait of Hormuz in the south, which links the Gulf to the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean.