By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, April 28, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:45 a.m. the Al-Baghdadi Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:10 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m. a building used by “Israeli” troops in the “Shtula” Settlement, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}