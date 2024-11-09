No Script

Zelensky Seeks 10 more Years of US Funding

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky unveiled that his government is negotiating with President Joe Biden’s administration on a long-term agreement that would put Washington on the hook to provide Ukraine with military, economic and political aid.

The latest US aid package for Kiev, which was only approved by Congress after more than six months of partisan feuding, might be small potatoes compared to what support for the next decade, Zelensky said on Sunday in his daily video address.

Such commitments are needed to ensure Ukraine with the “efficiency in assistance” it needs to stem the recent battlefield advances by Russian forces and gain the upper hand, he insisted.

“We are working to commit to paper concrete levels of support for this year and for the next ten years,” Zelensky said. “It will include military, financial, and political support, as well as what concerns joint production of weapons.”

Kiev has already signed bilateral security agreements with several NATO members, including the UK, Germany and France. Zelensky said he wants the long-term deal under negotiation with Washington to be the strongest such pact for Ukraine.

However, Ukraine’s bilateral agreements with Western backers so far have stopped short of mutual-defense commitments. The deals merely pledge long-term aid, including support in the event of a future attack, and they are not legally binding. The agreement with Berlin, for instance, can be terminated with six months’ notice.

 

 

