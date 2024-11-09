By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, April 27, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 a.m. the “Israeli” troops, repositioned west of “Shomera” Settlement with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, particularly the attacks on the villages of Kfarkila Kfarchouba, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 5:05 p.m. a combined operation using offensive drones and guided missiles at the Al-Manara Site and a position for the 51st Battalion of the “Golani” Brigade, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills Settlement with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, particularly the attacks on the villages of Qaouzah, Markaba and Srobbine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Meron” Settlement and the surrounding settlements with tens of Katyusha rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}