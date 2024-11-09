Raisi: Violent Suppression of Anti- ‘Israel’ Student Protests Shows West’s True Colors

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has vehemently slammed the heavy-handed crackdown against pro-Palestine student protests in Western universities, especially in the United States, saying it has laid bare the true nature of Western civilization.

Raisi made the remarks while addressing a meeting of his cabinet on Sunday.

The Iranian president described violent suppression of anti-Zionist student protests, and the beating and arrest of professors and students in Western universities, especially in the US, as “another scandal for self-proclaimed advocates of freedom of expression.”

“Today, thanks to the blessed blood of the oppressed martyrs of Gaza, the true nature of Western civilization has been revealed to the people of the world more than any time before,” the Iranian president said.

Students and staff of Tehran University have held a rally in support of growing protests on US university campuses where students have erected encampments to demand action to end “Israel’s” aggression on Gaza.

Raisi added, “It has become evident that those who claim to be advocating freedom of expression do not think about anything other than maintaining their own domination.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran's president said the current uprising of Western students, professors and elites in support of the oppressed people of Gaza is a major development with vast ramifications.

“Undoubtedly, this uprising and awakening against [West’s] oppression and crime and domination will not be extinguished through violent practices, [as well as] beating and arresting professors and students who support the oppressed people of Gaza,” Raisi said.

Iranian university students have staged mass rallies to express their solidarity with pro-Palestine academic demonstrations across the United States and Europe demanding an end to “Israel’s” months-long genocidal war against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

US students are calling for universities to distance themselves from companies that are supporting the occupying entity’s war on the besieged Palestinian territory.

According to American media reports, hundreds of students have been arrested and face expulsion in universities across the United States as they continue demonstrations to demand an end to “Israel’s” genocide in Gaza.