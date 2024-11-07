“Israel’s” Smotrich Urges Complete Destruction’ of Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel's” far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for the “complete destruction” of the Gaza Strip as he hit out against truce talks between the government and Hamas.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Smotrich said negotiating with Hamas was irresponsible and members of the group should be killed instead.

“The time has come for the Mossad to return to doing what it was trained to do - to eliminate the heads of Hamas all over the world and not in negotiations that are conducted irresponsibly and harm ‘Israel's’ security,” he said.

“With Hamas from now on we should only talk with shells and bombs,” Smotrich added.

He said “Israel” needed to attack Rafah “as fast and as strongly as possible, and then continue with the strip until its complete destruction”.

The incursion into Rafah - where over one million displaced Palestinians are sheltering in tents and makeshift camps - will happen “very soon”.

The report stated that the decision to press ahead with the planned ground operation was taken after Hamas rejected the most recent “Israeli” proposal for a truce deal.