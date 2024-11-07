Iran’s Raisi: Tehran Unsanctionable

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi confirmed that “It has become impossible for the enemies to undermine Iran’s determination with sanctions.”

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 6th edition of the exhibition of Iran’s export capabilities, held in Tehran on Saturday, Raisi said the event attests to the fact that Iran is unsanctionable.

“Sanctions on the Islamic Iran with the steely resolve of its people have never yielded results and won’t do so in the future either,” he said.

The president said the exhibition indicates that the “evil plots to isolate Iran” have gone nowhere since Iran is offering the world numerous innovations in various fields thanks to its physical and spiritual resources and the determined, efficient, and innovative workforce.

He also lauded young Iranian experts for turning the threat of sanctions into an opportunity.

“Sanctions are indeed a non-military war imposed to prevent nations from achieving their aspirations and goals,” the Iranian president said.

He added that US officials have formally conceded that the policy of maximum pressures on Iran has ended in dismal failure.