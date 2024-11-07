No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

“Israeli” Elite Brigade Withdraws from Gaza: Losses and Replacement

“Israeli” Elite Brigade Withdraws from Gaza: Losses and Replacement
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

An infographic summarizing the reasons behind the withdrawal of the “Israeli” entity’s “Nahal” Brigade from the besieged Gaza Strip.

“Israeli” Elite Brigade Withdraws from Gaza: Losses and Replacement

 

Israel Palestine iof nahal infantry brigade

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Rocket Strikes Ravage 189k Dunams in Northern “Israel”

Hezbollah Rocket Strikes Ravage 189k Dunams in Northern “Israel”

2 months ago
The “Israeli” “Ami’ad” Military Base

The “Israeli” “Ami’ad” Military Base

2 months ago
“Tsnobar 651” Base Targeted by Resistance Rockets

“Tsnobar 651” Base Targeted by Resistance Rockets

2 months ago
Is The West Bank on the Brink of A New Intifada?

Is The West Bank on the Brink of A New Intifada?

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 07-11-2024 Hour: 02:24 Beirut Timing

whatshot