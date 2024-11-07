Iran Weighs Plans for Expanding Military Cooperation with Russia, China

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani confirmed that the terrorist attacks are the result of the Western countries’ support for the terrorists.

Ashtiani made the comments in a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Friday.

Hailing the position of Russia in condemning the “Israeli” attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus on April 1 and supporting Iran's retaliatory attack on “Israel”, the Iranian defense chief stressed, “Terrorist attacks in Russia and Iran are the result of the support of Western countries, especially the United States, to terrorist groups.”

Referring to the movements of NATO and some Western countries toward the East, the Iranian defense minister called for utilizing the capacities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to eliminate common threats.

Ashtiani also stressed the need for developing bilateral defense and military relations between Tehran and Moscow in order to strengthen stability and security in the region and counter unilateralism.

Shoigu, for his part, condemned the “Israeli” attack on the consulate building of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Syria and considered Iran's response to “Israel” to be in line with Iran's right to legitimate defense.

The two sides also conferred on a range of other issues, including the situation in the Caucasus region and fighting terrorism.