IOF Kills Two Palestinian Youths in Occupied West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

At least two young Palestinian men have been martyred and as many injured by “Israel” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops in the northern sector of the West Bank, as the occupied territory is suffering under “collective punishment” from the ongoing bloody onslaught against the Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing security sources speaking on condition of anonymity, identified the victims as 22-year-old Mustafa Sultan Abed, and Ahmed Muhammad Shawahna, 21.

The sources noted that “Israeli” troops opened fire on a group of young Palestinian men in the vicinity of the Salem checkpoint, west of Jenin city, early on Saturday. The shooting resulted in the martyrdom of two youths and injured two others.

The “Israeli” forces prevented the Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS] ambulances from reaching the site and took away the dead bodies with themselves.

Since early last year, the apartheid “Israeli” entity has intensified raids in the occupied West Bank, which were accelerated after the regime launched its war on Gaza on October 7.

At least 482 Palestinians have been martyred in the West Bank by “Israeli” forces or extremist Jewish settlers since the war began.

At least 34,356 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been martyred in “Israeli” attacks across the Gaza Strip in the past six months. Another 77,368 individuals have sustained injuries as well.