US Not to Punish “Israeli” Army Despite Gross US Human Rights Violation

By Staff, Agencies

The US government has determined that three “Israeli” army units committed human rights violations against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, but will still continue military aid to “Israel”.

Under the so-called Leahy Law, the US Military and State Departments are prohibited from extending military assistance to foreign armies and law enforcement units that are proven to have flagrantly violated human rights.

There is an exception, however, for when steps have been taken “to bring to justice the responsible members of the unit,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined in an undated letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson obtained by ABC News.

The accusations against two civilian and three military units, including the “Netzah Yehuda” Battalion composed primarily of “ultra-Orthodox Jews”, stem from incidents unrelated to the war against Hamas in Gaza.

According to Blinken, four units have since undergone “proper remediation steps,” and “Israel” has promised to deal with the remaining one in the near future.

According to previous reports, the unit in question is the “Netzah Yehuda” Battalion, which was redeployed to the Golan Heights in Syria in January last year after a “relatively large number of incidents” in which soldiers were arrested for beating Palestinians.

Even though the US has determined that three battalions under review committed “gross human rights violations,” the findings “will not delay the delivery of any US assistance and ‘Israel’ will be able to receive the full amount appropriated by Congress,” Blinken wrote.