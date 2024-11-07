By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, April 26, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:20 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, particularly the cowardly assassination at the Al-Sarirah Street, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched on Friday night a barrage of Katyusha rockets targeting the “Habushit” Site and the 810th “Hermon” Brigade headquarters in “Ma’ale Golani” Barracks.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}