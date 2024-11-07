- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, April 26, 2024
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, April 26, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:20 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on steadfast villages and civilian homes, particularly the cowardly assassination at the Al-Sarirah Street, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched on Friday night a barrage of Katyusha rockets targeting the “Habushit” Site and the 810th “Hermon” Brigade headquarters in “Ma’ale Golani” Barracks.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
