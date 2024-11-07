Yemeni Forces Strike British Oil Tanker, Shoot down US MQ-9 Drone

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that it has carried out new operations against American and British targets in retaliation for their aggression on the country.

Saree said on Friday that Yemen’s naval forces struck a British oil tanker in the Red Sea with missiles.

He also said the military also shot down an American MQ-9 drone in Sa’ada province, noting that the new operations were also a show of solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the “Israeli” genocide there.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces salute all the people of Yemen for their faithful response to the call of the fighter leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badrddine Al-Houthi, may Allah protect him, in their unprecedented large-scale interaction in support of our oppressed brothers in the Gaza Strip, affirming support for the Armed Forces in their military operations against the ‘Israeli’ enemy and against the American-British aggression supporting it in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Indian Ocean,” Saree said.

He stressed that the Yemeni armed forces will continue operations in the Red and Arabian Seas as well as the Indian Ocean until the Western-backed “Israeli” genocide comes to a halt.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have been targeting Israeli vessels or those “associated” with the occupying entity in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea since October 7, 2023.