Sayyed Al-Houthi: US Complicit in the ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi has held the US accountable for aiding and abetting the Zionist entity in the atrocities against Gaza, saying Washington is managing the crimes ranging from siege and starvation to killing and destruction.

Speaking during a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a on Thursday, Al-Houthi stated that the occupying “Israeli” regime entity continues to perpetrate all kinds of crimes against the Palestinian population of Gaza, and has no reservation about kidnapping and murder of Palestinians.

“The Zionist enemy is employing new techniques to slay the Palestinian nation, including emitting cries and requests for help through the speakers installed on their drones. Once people rush to the source of the sound for help, ‘Israeli’ aircraft target and kill them in cold blood.

Al-Houthi further “Exhumation and theft of body parts of patients, and murder of medical staff are also among other crimes of the Zionist army during the ongoing war against Gaza,” Houthi stated.

The Ansarullah chief stated that “Israel” has turned hospitals in Gaza into mass graves, emphasizing whatever the Zionist enemy does is under the full financial and military support of Americans.

“Americans are putting pressure on Qatar as a mediating country to adopt a view aligned with the United States and ‘Israel’ against the Hamas movement. The US does not respect international law, human rights or any subjects it brags about, such as democracy and freedom of opinion and expression,” he pointed out.

Al-Houthi underscored that the US and its Western allies don’t want formation of a sovereign independent Palestinian state.

He also abhorred the US police’s violent clampdown on university students and professors attending demonstrations in support of Palestine, asserting that US officials only accept voices that call for extermination of Gazans.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Ansarullah leader referred to rocket and missile attacks by Palestinian resistance forces against the “Israeli”-occupied territories, stating that the Zionist enemy has suffered huge losses in terms of hardware and military personnel in Gaza.

“‘Israel's’ planned attacks against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are actually a war against the entire community living in the region. The enemy targets the Palestinian nation every day through all the means of mass killing, starvation and spread of infectious diseases. We have not heard of such a significant level of heinous crimes anywhere in the world,” Al-Houthi highlighted.

He also pointed to the mass evacuation of “Israeli” settlers from areas along the border with the Gaza Strip, stating that the fact that half of settler are thinking about migration and departure from the occupied territories indicates an existential crisis and that they view themselves as usurpers and occupiers.

“The reverse migration of Zionists is among the strategic outcomes of the steadfastness and resilience of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” the Ansarullah chief said.

Al-Houthi also pointed to extensive operations by the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement against “Israeli” military positions in the northern side of the 1948 occupied territories, stressing that the strikes are precise and effective and have prompted ‘Israeli’ military figures to acknowledge the difficulty in confronting Hezbollah.