By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, April 25, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Dhayra” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m. the “Zebdine” Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in response to “Israeli” aggression on persevering southern villages and civilian homes, the most recent of which is the attack on Alma Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 3:30 p.m. an aerial operation using an offensive drone on the “Ain Margaliot” artillery headquarters, hitting its target. And after meticulous monitoring of the “Israeli” forces on the border, while a force entered the “Al-Malikiyya” Site at 11:00 p.m., the Islamic Resistance targeted it with artillery fire, resulting in a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance orchestrated at 11:10 p.m., a combined ambush involving guided missiles, artillery and rocket artillery targeting a mechanized convoy near the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills. The ambush resulted in the destruction of two vehicles as the convoy arrived at the designated point, with the enemy deploying a smokescreen to conceal their losses.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}