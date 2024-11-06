- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, April 25, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, April 25, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Dhayra” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m. the “Zebdine” Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- And in response to “Israeli” aggression on persevering southern villages and civilian homes, the most recent of which is the attack on Alma Al-Shaab, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 3:30 p.m. an aerial operation using an offensive drone on the “Ain Margaliot” artillery headquarters, hitting its target.
- And after meticulous monitoring of the “Israeli” forces on the border, while a force entered the “Al-Malikiyya” Site at 11:00 p.m., the Islamic Resistance targeted it with artillery fire, resulting in a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance orchestrated at 11:10 p.m., a combined ambush involving guided missiles, artillery and rocket artillery targeting a mechanized convoy near the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills. The ambush resulted in the destruction of two vehicles as the convoy arrived at the designated point, with the enemy deploying a smokescreen to conceal their losses.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
Comments
- Related News