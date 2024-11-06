- Home
Poll: Gantz’s Party Dropping from Wartime Peak, Still leading over ‘Likud’
By Staff, Agencies
“Israeli” war cabinet minister Benny Gantz’s so-called “National Unity” party is continuing to lose support after a rise in recent months following October 7 and the ensuing war in Gaza, according to a new poll.
“If elections were held today, National Unity would get 29 seats — down two from last week’s survey but still up from its current 12 seats,” the “Maariv” poll finds.
Meanwhile, the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling “Likud” party stays stable at 21 in this week’s poll, which is higher than earlier in the war but still much lower than the 32 Knesset seats it currently holds.
The poll says that the split between camps remains stable, giving 50 mandates to the right-wing bloc and 61 to the opposition.
Conducted by Panel4All, the poll also finds that between the two “Israeli” officials, 45 percent prefer Gantz as prime minister while 36% believe Netanyahu is more suitable to lead the entity.
